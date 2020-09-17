|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Billy Fred Mozingo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
With social distancing in practice, family also asks that those in attendance please wear a mask.
