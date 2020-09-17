Service:Funeral 
Name:Billy Fred Mozingo
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 21, 2020
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 20, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:8:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Grant City Cemetery
Notes:

With social distancing in practice, family also asks that those in attendance  please wear a mask.

