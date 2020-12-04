Billy Gene Bloom, 97, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Name:Billy G. Bloom
Age:97
From:Humboldt, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Billy passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Humboldt, Iowa Care Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

