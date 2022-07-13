|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Billy Herbert Arthaud
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Jamesport, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 15, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|The Bridge, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|To the Northwest Missouri State University Career Center, checks payable to Northwest Foundation.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Billy passed away at home on July 11, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Billy H. Arthaud, 71, of Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
