Billy H. Arthaud
Service:Memorial 
Name:Billy Herbert Arthaud 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Jamesport, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, July 15, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:The Bridge, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 14, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:To the Northwest Missouri State University Career Center, checks payable to Northwest Foundation. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Billy passed away at home on July 11, 2022, with family at his side.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.