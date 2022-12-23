|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Billy "Joe" Hildreth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Missouri Valley, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 23, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 23, 2022
|Visitation Time:
|1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Fisher Cemetery, Underwood, IA
|Notes:
To read his full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
