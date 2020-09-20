|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Billy Rex "Bill" Adams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Albany, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Maryville Rotary Scholarship Fund, 105 N. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO
|Notes:
|Bill passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Maryville. Everyone attending the visitation and service will be required to wear a mask, to social distance and to limit physical contact. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Billy Rex "Bill" Adams, 96, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
