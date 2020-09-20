Billy Rex Adams
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Billy Rex "Bill" Adams 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Albany, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 23, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 23, 2020 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Maryville Rotary Scholarship Fund, 105 N. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO 
Notes:Bill passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Maryville.  Everyone attending the visitation and service will be required to wear a mask, to social distance and to limit physical contact.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

