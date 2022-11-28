|Service:
|A gathering with family receiving friends
|Name:
|Billy Seymore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.m.
|Memorials:
|to the family, to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Billy Seymore, 69, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
