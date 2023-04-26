Blaine Pritchett, 74, previously of Shenandoah
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Blaine Pritchett  
Pronunciation:Prit  chett 
Age:74 
From:Elkhorn, NE 
Previous:Hamburg, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, May 1, 2023 
Time:3:00pm-4:00pm 
Location:The Campus, 921 South Mayne Street, Valley, NE 68064 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022 
Cemetery:Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn 
Notes:Open house to follow from 4-6 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023

