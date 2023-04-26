Blaine Pritchett, 74, previously of Shenandoah

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Blaine Pritchett
|Pronunciation:
|Prit chett
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Elkhorn, NE
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 1, 2023
|Time:
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|Location:
|The Campus, 921 South Mayne Street, Valley, NE 68064
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
|Cemetery:
|Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn
|Notes:
|Open house to follow from 4-6 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023
