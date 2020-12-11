|Service:
|Viewing and Visitation
|Name:
|Blaine R. Bengtson
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Sidney Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Due to the State of Iowa Covid-19 Restrictions, Visitation is limited to 15 persons in the building at one time. There will be Private Funeral Services later.
