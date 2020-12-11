Blaine R. Bengtson
Service:Viewing and Visitation
Name:Blaine R. Bengtson
Pronunciation:Beng ston
Age:66
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 14, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:Sidney Volunteer Rescue Squad
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Due to the State of Iowa Covid-19 Restrictions, Visitation is limited to 15 persons in the building at one time. There will be Private Funeral Services later.

Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.