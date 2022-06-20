Service: Funeral
Name: Blanche Sederburg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Visitation Start: 9 AM
Visitation End: 10 AM
Memorials: Suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

