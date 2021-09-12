Service: Funeral
Name: Bob Byers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Henderson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 17, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:)0 p.m.
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Bob passed away on September 9, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

