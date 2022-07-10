Bob Crabtree
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Bob Crabtree
Pronunciation: 
Age:  94
From:  Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date:  Wed, Jul 13, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Omaha
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Oregon St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Linden Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Linden Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

