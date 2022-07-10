|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Bob Crabtree
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wed, Jul 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Omaha
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Oregon St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Linden Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Bob Crabtree, 94, Omaha, Neb, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
Anniversaries
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12