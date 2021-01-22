|Service:
|Private family services will be held at a later date
|Name:
|Bob Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Bob Jones, 93, of Anita, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Caring Acres in Anita, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Bob Jones, 93, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
