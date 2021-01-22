Bob Jones
Service:Private family services will be held at a later date
Name:Bob Jones
Age:93
From:Anita, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Bob Jones, 93, of Anita, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Caring Acres in Anita, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

