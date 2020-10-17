Bob Neal
Service:Private Graveside Funeral
Name:Bob Neal
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 19, 2020
Visitation Start:open visitation from 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Larry Neal Memorial Scholarship, Nodaway Saddle Club or Maple Grove Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Villisca, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Bob passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

