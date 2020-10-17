|Service:
|Private Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Bob Neal
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|open visitation from 12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Larry Neal Memorial Scholarship, Nodaway Saddle Club or Maple Grove Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Bob passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
