|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Bob Nielson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Barnard, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:30am
|Location:
|Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri
|Notes:
Bob Nielson, 76, Barnard
Price Funeral Home
