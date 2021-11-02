Bob Schaeffer
Service:  Funeral services with military rites
Name:  Bob Schaeffer
Pronunciation: Bob SHAY-fer
Age:  71
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Nov. 6, 2021
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Fri, Nov 5, 2021
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  7:00 pm
Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Mount Hope Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

