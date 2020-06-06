Service:Pending
Name:Bob Whigham
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous:College Springs, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Imnaw Kids or College Springs Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Bob passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

