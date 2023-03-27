Bobbie Allen
Service:   Graveside Service and Burial
Name:  Bobbie Allen
Pronunciation: 
Age:   87
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM
Location:   Grant City Cemetery
Visitation Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Visitation Start:   10 AM
Visitation End:  11:30 AM
Memorials:  

 Grant City Cemetery

c/o Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Road, Grant City, MO  64456

Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

