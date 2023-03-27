|Service:
|Graveside Service and Burial
|Name:
|Bobbie Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 29, 2023
|Time:
|12:00 PM
|Location:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:30 AM
|Memorials:
Grant City Cemetery
c/o Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Road, Grant City, MO 64456
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Bobbie D. Allen, 87, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
