Bobbie Lynn Motsinger, 76, Houston, Texas
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Bobbie Lynn Motsinger
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Houston, TX
Previous: Grant City, MO 
Day and Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. 
Location: First Christian Church - Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Day and Date: Open Visitation after 8:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Notes: 

