Service:Graveside
Name:Bobby Bose
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 18, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Essex Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Bobby passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.