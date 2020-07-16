|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Bobby Bose
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Bobby passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Bobby Bose, 75 of Essex, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
