Bobby (Chriss) Conyac, 66, of Rural Blanchard, Iowa
Name:Bobby (Chriss) Conyac
Age:66
From:Rural Blanchard, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, July 9, 2020 
Time:10:30 am 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 8, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:30 pm
Visitation End:8:30 pm (Social Distancing Regulations Will Be In Place) 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Chriss unexpectedly passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at his home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com