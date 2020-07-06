Bobby (Criss) Conyac, 66, of Rural Blanchard, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bobby (Chriss) Conyac
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Rural Blanchard, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:30 pm (Social Distancing Regulations Will Be In Place)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Chriss unexpectedly passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at his home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
