Bobby D. Horn, 95, Maryville, MO
Service: Graveside Service With Military Honors
Name: Bobby D. Horn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Time: 9am
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: Nodaway Memorial Gardens
Notes:

Please join the family at the United Methodist Church in Maryville from 11 to 2 pm for a Celebration of Life Luncheon and fellowship.

Condolences can be left at www.bramfuneralhome.com

