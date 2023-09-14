|Service:
|Graveside Service With Military Honors
|Name:
|Bobby D. Horn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 16, 2023
|Time:
|9am
|Location:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens
|Notes:
Please join the family at the United Methodist Church in Maryville from 11 to 2 pm for a Celebration of Life Luncheon and fellowship.
Condolences can be left at www.bramfuneralhome.com
Bobby D. Horn, 95, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Anniversaries
-
Sep 14