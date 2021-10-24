|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Bobby Stille
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
