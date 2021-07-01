Bonnie Bolte
Service:Funeral 
Name:Bonnie Bolte
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Silver City, Iowa
Previous:  
Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 2, 2021
Visitation Time:10:00-11:00 AM
  
Memorials:

Jennie Edmundson Foundation

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

