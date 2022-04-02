Bonnie J. Hayes
Service:Graveside 
Name:Bonnie Joy (McCown) Hayes 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Burlington Junction, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, April 6, 2022 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, April 5, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Countryside Christian Church, 24899 Icon Rd Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Bonnie passed at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, MO, on Friday, April 1, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.