|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Bonnie Joy (McCown) Hayes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 6, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Countryside Christian Church, 24899 Icon Rd Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Bonnie passed at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, MO, on Friday, April 1, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Bonnie J. Hayes, 79, Maryville, MO
