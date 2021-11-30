Bonnie M. Carpenter, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Bonnie M. Carpenter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clearmont, Missouri and Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Oak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day:
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Open Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM (Noon)
|Open Visitation End:
|6:00 PM (Family will not be present.)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bonnie's name may be directed to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Oak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri
|Notes:
|Bonnie passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
