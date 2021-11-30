Bonnie M. Carpenter, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Bonnie M. Carpenter
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Clearmont, Missouri and Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, December 3, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day:Thursday, December 2, 2021 
Open Visitation Start:12:00 PM (Noon)
Open Visitation End:6:00 PM   (Family will not be present.) 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bonnie's name may be directed to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Oak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri
Notes:Bonnie passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

