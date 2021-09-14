|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Bonnie McGuire
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Thayer, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Afton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|Afton Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Afton
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, south of Thayer
|Notes:
Open visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Bonnie McGuire, 87, of Thayer, Iowa
