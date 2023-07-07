|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bonnie Nosekabel
|Pronunciation:
|Nose-cable
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Nodaway, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 14, 2023
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12 pm
|Visitation End:
|2 pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help with the funeral costs.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|no burial at this time
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Bonnie Nosekabel, 82, Nodaway, IA
