Bonnie Nosekabel, 82, Nodaway, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Bonnie Nosekabel
Pronunciation: Nose-cable
Age: 82
From: Nodaway, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Time: 2 pm
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Visitation Start: 12 pm
Visitation End: 2 pm
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help with the funeral costs.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: no burial at this time
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

