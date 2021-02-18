Bonnie R. Mutchler, 68, of Villisca, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|Bonnie R. Mutchler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Shenandoah, Coin
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorial in Bonnie's name:
|Directed to the Mutchler Family and can be sent to: c/o Mutchler Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Bonnie entered into rest on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Villisca. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.