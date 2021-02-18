Bonnie R. Mutchler, 68, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:Bonnie R. Mutchler
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Shenandoah, Coin
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorial in Bonnie's name:Directed to the Mutchler Family and can be sent to: c/o Mutchler Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:Bonnie entered into rest on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Villisca. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

