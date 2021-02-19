Service:Pending
Name:Bonnie Sturm
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Overland Park, KS
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
Notes:

Bonnie passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

