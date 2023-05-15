Bonnie Tyler
Service:Funeral
Name:Bonnie Tyler
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday ~ May 17, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ May 16, 2023
Visitation Start:4:00
Visitation End:7:00 w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
Memorials:May be given in Bonnie's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Bonnie passed away Friday evening at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

