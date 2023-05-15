|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bonnie Tyler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ May 17, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ May 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00
|Visitation End:
|7:00 w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|May be given in Bonnie's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Bonnie passed away Friday evening at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Bonnie Tyler, 92, Lenox, Iowa
