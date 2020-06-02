|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Brad Berkos
|Pronunciation:
|Bur kose
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Chicago, IL
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, toward funeral expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|More information by the evening of Tuesday, 6-2-2020. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
