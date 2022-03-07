Brad Riley
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Brad Riley
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Sharpsburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday ~ March 12, 2022
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ March 11, 2022
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/the family greeting friends
Memorials:May be given in his name for a scholarship to be established.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Cremation will follow the services with interment of ashes at a later date.
Notes:

Brad passed away at his home in Sharpsburg Sunday evening.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

