Service: Memorial
Name: Brad Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Rural Red Oak
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Visitation Start: 1 p.m.
Visitation End: 2 p.m.
Memorials: Arbor Day Farm Foundation
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

