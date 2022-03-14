Bradley Dean Kuxhausen, 33 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Glenwood, IA
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Bradley Dean Kuxhausen
Pronunciation:cooks house in
Age:33
From:Minneapolis, MN
Previous:Glenwood, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time:4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location:Sweeney's Saloon; 96 Dale St. North, St. Paul, MN 55102
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family or to Brad's existing Go Fund Me account.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

