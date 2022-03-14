|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Bradley Dean Kuxhausen
|Pronunciation:
|cooks house in
|Age:
|33
|From:
|Minneapolis, MN
|Previous:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Sweeney's Saloon; 96 Dale St. North, St. Paul, MN 55102
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family or to Brad's existing Go Fund Me account.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Bradley Dean Kuxhausen, 33 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Glenwood, IA
