Bradley Douglas Pickering, 37, Sheridan, MO
Service: Memorial Services 
Name: Brad Pickering
Pronunciation: 
Age: 37
From: Sheridan, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time: 11:00  a.m.
Location: Crossroads Church - Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: To be determined later
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Family burial at later date
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

