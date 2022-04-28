|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bradley Wayne Pierpoint
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Graham, MO area
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 2, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Bradley’s name to Mosaic Hospice, 2024 South Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Brad passed away at home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Bradley W. Pierpoint, 60, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
