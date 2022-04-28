Bradley W. Pierpoint
Service:Funeral 
Name:Bradley Wayne Pierpoint 
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Graham, MO area 
Day and Date:Monday, May 2, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 2, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Bradley’s name to Mosaic Hospice, 2024 South Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.  
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Brad passed away at home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022,  with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

