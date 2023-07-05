Braxton T. Salcedo
Service:Funeral
Name:Braxton Tyler Salcedo 
Pronunciation: 
Age:27 
From:San Luis Obisbo, CA 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 11, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 10, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses, visit www.spotfund.com, and search for Salcedo family. 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Cremation will follow the service,  
Notes:Braxton passed away unexpectedly in California on Saturday, June 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com

