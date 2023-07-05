|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Braxton Tyler Salcedo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|27
|From:
|San Luis Obisbo, CA
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 11, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 10, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses, visit www.spotfund.com, and search for Salcedo family.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Cremation will follow the service,
|Notes:
|Braxton passed away unexpectedly in California on Saturday, June 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Braxton T. Salcedo, 27, San Luis Obisbo, CA, formerly of Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
