|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Brenda Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
United Church of Christ in Atlantic, Iowa.
|Open Visitation Location:
|United Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Cremation will take place following the funeral service.
|Notes:
Brenda Lee Brown, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
During the visitation and funeral service masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brenda Brown, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.