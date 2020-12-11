Brenda Brown, 59 of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Brenda Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:

United Church of Christ in Atlantic, Iowa.

Open Visitation Location:United Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Cremation will take place following the funeral service.
Notes:

Brenda Lee Brown, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
 
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic with Pastor Sharon Guffy Lewis officiating. Family visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the United Church of Christ.  Cremation will take place following the funeral service. 

During the visitation and funeral service masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.  
     
Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
     
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Brenda’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

