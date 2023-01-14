|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Brenda Kay (Weland) Howard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Elmo, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 16, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska or to the Clearmont Community Club.
Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Nicole Walker C/o Briley’s Heart Cart, 8200 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114-4113
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Brenda K. Howard, 65, Clearmont, MO
Bram Funeral Home
