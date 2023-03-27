Brenda Koger
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: Brenda Koger
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Charles. E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Brenda passed away December 29, 2022. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652014/brenda-koger/

