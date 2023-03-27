|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Brenda Koger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Charles. E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Brenda passed away December 29, 2022. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652014/brenda-koger/
Brenda Koger, 70, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29