|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Brenda L. Shaw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 am
|Visitation End:
|10:30 am
|Memorials:
|Brenda Shaw Memorial Fund for final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
** Masks are requested for those attending the funeral service.**
Brenda L. Shaw, 61, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
