Service: Funeral Service
Name: Brenda L. Shaw
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 am
Visitation End: 10:30 am
Memorials: Brenda Shaw Memorial Fund for final expenses
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

** Masks are requested for those attending the funeral service.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

