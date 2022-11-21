Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Omaha
Previous:Corning
Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022
Time:12:00 P.M. - Noon
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022
Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends
Visitation End:11:30 A.M.
Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose Bumkin Jewish Home
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Victoria Cemetery, Massena, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.