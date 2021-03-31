Brent Vestal
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Brent D. Vestal
Pronunciation: 
Age: 58
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Indian Creek Museum
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com   Livestreaming will be on the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel Facebook page.   Masks are required for the funeral.

