Brett and Robin (Blake) Dickerson
Service:Funeral 
Name:Brett and Robin (Blake) Dickerson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:56 and 57, Respectively 
From:Plattsburg, Missouri 
Previous:Buffalo, Wyoming and Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:Plattsburg Missouri High School 
Visitation Location:Plattsburg Missouri High School 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021 
Visitation Start:11:00am 
Visitation End:1:00pm 
Memorials:

The Brett and Robin Dickerson Memorial Fund. The funds raised will be split evenly between the Plattsburgh High School Tech. Laboratory and PEO, a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women’s education

Funeral Home:Bailey & Cox Funeral Home in Plattsburg, Missouri 
Cemetery:n/a 
Notes:

Obituary at https://www.baileycox.com/obituary/brett-and-robin-dickerson. Robin was the daughter of Dick and Norma Blake, and the sister of Sharla Robinson, who were longtime residents of Shenandoah. Robin graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1982.

