|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Brett and Robin (Blake) Dickerson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56 and 57, Respectively
|From:
|Plattsburg, Missouri
|Previous:
|Buffalo, Wyoming and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Plattsburg Missouri High School
|Visitation Location:
|Plattsburg Missouri High School
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:00am
|Visitation End:
|1:00pm
|Memorials:
The Brett and Robin Dickerson Memorial Fund. The funds raised will be split evenly between the Plattsburgh High School Tech. Laboratory and PEO, a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women’s education
|Funeral Home:
|Bailey & Cox Funeral Home in Plattsburg, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|n/a
|Notes:
Obituary at https://www.baileycox.com/obituary/brett-and-robin-dickerson. Robin was the daughter of Dick and Norma Blake, and the sister of Sharla Robinson, who were longtime residents of Shenandoah. Robin graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1982.
