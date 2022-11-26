Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Brian Bowman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:rural Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 3, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Fremont Lutheran Church, Nyman 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:American Cancer Society 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mt. Hope Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

