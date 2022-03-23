Service: Memorial Service
Name: Brian K. Nerison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 50
From: Shenandoah, IA
Previous: Nebraska City, NE
Day and Date: Saturday; March 26, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City
Visitation Location: n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the Nerison Family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary
Cemetery: n/a
Notes:Brian passed away at his home in Shenandoah, IA on March 6, 2022.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

