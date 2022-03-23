|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Brian K. Nerison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Day and Date:
|Saturday; March 26, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City
|Visitation Location:
|n/a
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the Nerison Family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary
|Cemetery:
|n/a
|Notes:
|Brian passed away at his home in Shenandoah, IA on March 6, 2022. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Brian K. Nerison, 50 of Shenandoah, IA (previously Nebr. City)
Gude Family Funeral Homes
