|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Brian L. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|Viewing Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Viewing End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Private Family Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Brian passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. He leaves behind his son Andrew and siblings Bruce, Connie and Bobette. The family will not be present for the viewing.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Brian L. Johnson, 61 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
