Brian L. Johnson
Service:Funeral
Name:Brian Lewis Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 16, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:First Presbyterian Church ~ Shenandoah 
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Viewing Day and Date:Monday, November 15, 2021 
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m. 
Viewing End:6:00 p.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Family Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Brian passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. He leaves behind his son Andrew and siblings Bruce, Connie and Bobette.  The family will not be present for the viewing.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

